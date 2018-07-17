Owens activates 10-day clause with CFL's Eskimos

Soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens wants to play in the Canadian Football League this season.

Owens has invoked the 10-day clause that gives the Edmonton Eskimos a window to offer him a deal or to release him from their negotiation list. He made the request on July 14.

Jason Staroszik, a Canada-based agent who is representing Owens, told TSN that the 44-year-old "absolutely 100 percent" wants to play in the CFL.

"He still feels like he has some football years left in him," Staroszik said. "He just loves the game and wants to get back to playing whether it's the CFL or NFL."

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals, recording 72 receptions for 983 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He also attempted a comeback in 2012 before being cut in training camp by the Seattle Seahawks.

Last month, Owens announced that he would not attend his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Instead, Owens will give his speech at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he played college football.

Should Owens join the Eskimos, he could make his CFL debut on Aug. 2 against the Saskatchewan RoughRiders.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Owens resides second in career receiving yards (15,934), third in receiving touchdowns (153) and eighth in receptions with 1,078. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Bengals.