Tom Brady spends offseason riding horses in Costa Rica

July 17 (UPI) -- Tom Brady is spending the remaining days of his offseason horseback riding with his family in Costa Rica.
The 2017 NFL MVP posted a video of the trek Monday on Instagram. Brady held up his phone selfie-style, aiming it back at the group he was with, which included about 10 people on horseback.
"With the crew," he said.
He also posted a photo of his son Jack riding one of the horses, with the caption: "listen here." Another photo included all three of his children: Jack, Benjamin and Vivian. Lastly, Brady posted a photo of the group horseback riding along the coast. Brady's last shots included another selfie with a peace sign emoji and a photo of wife Gisele Bundchen, covered in heart emojis.
The three-time All-Pro and five-time Super Bowl champion also posted a photo of the group with the pristine Costa Rican landscape in the background.
"Beautiful family moments," soccer legend David Beckham wrote in a comment.
"Yeehaw," Brady's former teammate and 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Randy Moss wrote.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks -- another of Brady's former teammates -- compared the gunslinger to John Wayne.
"'Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway' - John Wayne," Brady replied to Cooks.
Veterans report to New England Patriots training camp on July 25 on the fields behind Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Brady, 40, is entering his 19th NFL season.