Tom Brady shows no mercy, jukes out son in backyard football

July 9 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady juked out one of his sons while playing backyard football on Monday.

Brady sported shoulder pads and his helmet while working out behind his house in Brookline, Mass., with 10-year-old Jack.

"Love my training partner," Brady wrote on the Instagram story video post.

The 40-year-old quarterback is not known for his speed, but he left Jack in the dust. Brady dropped back and let Jack come in for the rush. He juked right, before wiggling and running back to his left.

Brady then pulled off a hesitation move, tricking Jack to his left. The 2017 NFL MVP then jetted back to his left, burning his son down the invisible sideline for a touchdown.

The Patriots report to training camp on July 25. Brady skipped the team's voluntary OTAs in May but showed up for June minicamp.

Brady and his family spent some of their summer vacation at his property in Big Sky, Montana. Last week, Brady posted videos with wife Gisele Bundchen, his mom and dad, children and friends as they played a competitive dodgeball game.

Brady posted a video of Jack and his other son Benjamin running sprints against each other in June in his backyard in Mass.

"Version 2.0 a lot faster than version 1.0," he joked in the Instagram caption for that video.

Version 2.0 🏃 #alotfasterthanversion1 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 22, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

Brady has 968 career rushing yards in 18 NFL seasons. He had 28 rushing yards in 2017 and has averaged 1.7 yards per attempt during his decorated pro football tenure.