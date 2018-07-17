Jones attends workout with Falcons teammates

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones attended quarterback Matt Ryan's passing camp, per rookie Calvin Ridley's Snapchat post.

Ridley, who was the 26th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, posted a picture of an 11-person group that included Jones. In addition to Ridley, Jones and Ryan, tight ends Austin Hooper and Eric Saubert, wide receivers Justin Hardy, Mohamed Sanu, Marvin Hall, Reggie Davis, rookie Russell Gage and assistant equipment manager Kenny Osuwah are in the photo that has since been posted by the team.

Jones elected against participating in the Falcons' voluntary offseason program and did not attend the team's mandatory minicamp in a bid to rework his contract. The five-time Pro Bowl wideout is set to make $10.5 million in 2018 in the third season of a five-year, $71.25 contract extension he signed in 2015.

The 29-year-old Jones is coming off another huge season with 88 receptions for 1,444 yards, although he only reached the end zone three times.

It marked the fourth consecutive season in which Jones amassed at least 1,400 yards receiving and the fifth time in seven campaigns that he has eclipsed 1,000 yards.

Jones has appeared in 95 regular-season games for the Falcons, recording 585 catches for 9,054 yards and 43 touchdowns since being selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Falcons veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 26.