Larry Fitzgerald: I'll only play for Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has committed to play in his 15th season in 2018.

While Fitzgerald hasn't decided on 2019 and beyond, the 11-time Pro Bowl selection did reveal he'd only play for the Cardinals if he does suit up.

"If I'm not playing in Arizona, I won't be playing anywhere," Fitzgerald said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I've built a good life for myself down there. Playing in the same place for 15 years is a true blessing."

Fitzgerald, who reportedly mulled retirement the past two seasons, said in January that he'd play as long as he can perform at high level.

"It doesn't really matter about the age, it's about what you put into it and your mindset," the 34-year-old said. "Everybody kind of takes numbers and assumes this is when it's supposed to end. As an athlete, fortunately, you write your own script. If you still produce and you play at a high level, you kind of determine how long you want to play. If I can stay at a high level, I still keep destiny in my own hands."

Fitzgerald matched his own franchise record with 109 receptions while amassing 1,556 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season for Arizona. He has recorded 1,234 catches for 15,545 yards with 110 touchdowns in 218 career games since the Cardinals selected him with the third overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Fitzgerald resides 389 receiving yards behind Terrell Owens (15,934) for second place on the NFL's all-time list behind Jerry Rice (22,895). Fitzgerald, who ranks eighth in touchdown catches, needs 92 receptions to pass tight end Tony Gonzalez (1,325) for second place behind Rice (1,549).