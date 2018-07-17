Seahawks S Thomas wants extension or trade

Disenchanted Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has made it known that he's interested in playing for the Dallas Cowboys and he was at it again Monday.

In an Instagram post on Monday, he said, "Always been the underdog ain't nothing new. Extend ... if you don't want me let's make a trade happen. I understand it's a bizz."

Thomas began following the Cowboys' official Instagram account just recently. That comes after he told Dallas coach Jason Garrett after the Seahawks' win over the Cowboys last year that when Seattle "kicks him to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get em."

Thomas skipped the Seahawks' mandatory minicamp in June. He is demanding a contract extension for a trade. In 2018, he will make $8.5 million during the final year of his contract with the Seahawks.

Thomas, a Texas native, played college football at the University of Texas. He was the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Seattle. In eight seasons with the Seahawks, Thomas has 642 tackles and 25 interceptions in 121 career regular-season games. Last year, he totaled 88 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games.