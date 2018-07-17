Home / Sports News / NFL

Seahawks S Thomas wants extension or trade

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 17, 2018 at 10:44 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Disenchanted Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has made it known that he's interested in playing for the Dallas Cowboys and he was at it again Monday.

In an Instagram post on Monday, he said, "Always been the underdog ain't nothing new. Extend ... if you don't want me let's make a trade happen. I understand it's a bizz."

Thomas began following the Cowboys' official Instagram account just recently. That comes after he told Dallas coach Jason Garrett after the Seahawks' win over the Cowboys last year that when Seattle "kicks him to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get em."

Thomas skipped the Seahawks' mandatory minicamp in June. He is demanding a contract extension for a trade. In 2018, he will make $8.5 million during the final year of his contract with the Seahawks.

Thomas, a Texas native, played college football at the University of Texas. He was the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Seattle. In eight seasons with the Seahawks, Thomas has 642 tackles and 25 interceptions in 121 career regular-season games. Last year, he totaled 88 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Alexis Ohanian writes post-Wimbledon message for wife Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian writes post-Wimbledon message for wife Serena Williams
Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction
Home Run Derby: Bryce Harper claims crown at home park Home Run Derby: Bryce Harper claims crown at home park
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz married after 5-month engagement Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz married after 5-month engagement
Twins' Brian Dozier beats Rays with walk-off grand slam Twins' Brian Dozier beats Rays with walk-off grand slam