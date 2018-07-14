Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Rodgers enter dangerous waters on 'Shark Week'

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will leap into dangerous waters during Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week."

Gronkowski will appear during a July 23 special entitled "Monster Tag," a show featuring celebrity guests who tag sharks. On Thursday, Gronkowski posted an Instagram video of himself tagging tiger sharks, one of the few of the species known to attack humans.

"No one ever said tagging a massive Tiger Shark would be easy," Gronkowski wrote in a Twitter photo caption. "Watch us both WIN on #SharkWeek, starting July 22 on Discovery. #TigerGronk #SaveSharks."

Rodgers also took to social media to publicize the event.

"This is me. This is a shark. This is on shark week in July," Rodgers wrote on Instagram.

Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Ronda Rousey of the WWE will also be filmed during "Shark Week." The group will be alongside a number of marine biologists in an effort to address the issues facing shark populations and help ensure their survival.

"Shark populations are in trouble worldwide, but a daring collection of dedicated shark researchers are using the latest satellite technology to try and save them," the Discovery Channel said in a release. "If researchers can use satellite wildlife tags to figure out where sharks feed, mate, and birth their pups, the information will be critical to conserving the species."

"Shark Week" will run between July 22-29.