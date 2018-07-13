Green Bay Packers claim G Ethan Cooper, release OT Kyle Meadows

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves on Friday.

They claimed guard Ethan Cooper off waivers from the New York Giants and released offensive tackle Kyle Meadows.

The 322-pound Cooper was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Indiana University (Pa.) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

He was released by the Steelers on Sept. 2, 2017, and signed to the Giants practice squad on Oct. 11, 2017, where he spent the rest of the season.

New York waived Cooper on Thursday.

Meadows signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky on May 4.