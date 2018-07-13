Atlanta Falcons suspend relationship with Papa John's

Another sports entity is distancing itself from Papa John's pizza in the wake of a racially insensitive comment made by the company's founder.

The Atlanta Falcons have indefinitely suspended their relationship with Papa John's following a report that founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a May conference call, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Friday.

AMB Sports and Entertainment, a company owned by Arthur Blank that operates the Falcons, the Atlanta United of the MLS and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, issued a statement:

"The divisive comments made and acknowledged by the company's founder are reprehensible and do not align with our core values," the statement read.

Three Papa John's outlets are located in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and it is assumed they will be shut down until further notice.

AMB Sports and Entertainment did not offer any clues as to whether the relationship with Papa John's will resume at any time in the future. The company said only that it is "evaluating the overall relationship."

Forbes reported earlier this week that Papa John's founder Schnatter used the "N-word" during a media training exercise. Schnatter was asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, and he reportedly replied that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the "N-word." Schnatter used the racial slur in his complaint.