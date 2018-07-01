DT Roy Miller retires, blames ex-wife for ruining NFL career

Former defensive tackle Roy Miller announced he will retire from the NFL rather than attempt to return after serving a six-game suspension for a domestic violence allegation.

Miller did not address the specifics of his estranged wife's accusations, but did release a statement on Instagram claiming that she wants to sabotage his career.

"I am officially retiring from the NFL," Miller wrote. "Unfortunately my ex is trying everything she can to ruin any opportunity for me to work for my kids. This has caused me much pain. had some interest [from] teams but until the divorce goes through I can't even contemplate putting a team through the drama."

His estranged wife, Nicole, sought a restraining order against him last week after saying the 6-foot-1, 301-pound player ripped the handle off her car door during a dispute over custody of their children.

Miller was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., and charged with domestic battery of his wife in November.

According to reports, Nicole Miller told police her husband grabbed her by the hair, pushed her around, threw her phone into the toilet and prevented her from retrieving it.

A witness told deputies their four children sought shelter in the other side of the home during the fight.

Miller had six tackles last season before being released by the Kansas City Chiefs. He collected 250 tackles and eight sacks in 119 career contests with the Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chiefs since being selected by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft.