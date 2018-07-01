New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley focused on football, not modeling

Saquon Barkley has received quite a deal of exposure since being selected by the New York Giants with the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former Penn State running back has rubbed elbows with various New York superstars, thrown out a ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium and even participated in a charity softball game on Thursday.

Barkley also shared quite a bit of himself by posing naked in ESPN The Body Issue 2018.

"This will probably be my last naked one," the 21-year-old Barkley told Newsday. "I think I put myself out there enough."

Barkley intends to focus on his day job, and that's to help a Giants team that slumped to a 3-13 record last season while seeing its offense rank 31st in the league in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

"When you do stuff like this [modeling], you have to live in the moment but also understand what your job is, what your purpose is on the team," Barkley said. "That's how I handle it. Knock out the noise and not focus on distractions."

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Barkley cemented his status of being one of the elite prospects at Penn State, rushing 217 times for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns last season with the Nittany Lions. He also caught 54 passes for 632 yards and two scores, as well as returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Barkley lit up the 2018 NFL Combine with a spectacular workout, registering a 4.40 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical jump and 29 reps on the bench press.