Washington Redskins' Orlando Scandrick wants reunion with Dez Bryant

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick would like to see former teammate and current free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant suit up with the Washington Redskins.

Bryant has been a man without a team since being released by the Dallas Cowboys on April 13. He said he'd like to remain in the NFC East and reportedly even turned down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

"I know Dez can still catch touchdowns," the 31-year-old Scandrick told NFL Network. "I know he can still be a great red-zone threat, and I would love to play with him again."

The Redskins' receiving corps features Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and offseason addition Paul Richardson. Should Bryant be added to the mix, he'll join a new-look offense with quarterback Alex Smith at the helm.

Smith set career highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7) last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He posted a 50-26 record as a starter since arriving in Kansas City in 2013 and has made two straight Pro Bowl appearances.

Bryant, who spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with Dallas in 2017. The 29-year-old has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a season.

Bryant was a touchdown machine in the first half of his career with the Cowboys, hauling in 41 scoring passes in a three-season span, capped by a career-high 16 in 2014. He was named a first-team All-Pro selection that year.

During that spectacular run from 2012-14, Bryant also averaged 91 receptions and put up at least 1,233 receiving yards in each of those seasons.

Scandrick requested his release from the Cowboys before signing with the Redskins in March.

He played 11 games in 2017, all as a starter, but back injuries limited his playing time. He has recorded 406 tackles, 11.5 sacks and eight interceptions in 125 career contests (69 starts).