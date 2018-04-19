Dwight Freeney to sign, retire with Indianapolis Colts

Former Indianapolis Colts pass-rush specialist Dwight Freeney will sign a contract with the Colts, then retire, the team announced Thursday.

Freeney will formally announce his retirement as a member of the Colts at a press conference on Monday.

Freeney played his first 11 NFL seasons with the Colts.

He then spent two years with the then-San Diego Chargers and two more with the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season he played five games for the Detroit Lions and four for the Seattle Seahawks.

He recorded three sacks while with the Seahawks, giving him a career total of 125.5 sacks, tied for 17th in NFL history. He had 107.5 of those sacks while he was a member of the Colts.

Freeney, 38, was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named first-team All-Pro three times. His best season was 2004, when he had a league-leading 16 sacks.