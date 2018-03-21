Indianapolis Colts re-sign G Jack Mewhort to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts re-signed free-agent guard Jack Mewhort to a one-year contract, his agent announced on Wednesday.

"Congrats to @jackmewhort agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @Colts," agent Mike McCartney wrote on Twitter.

The contract is worth up to $3 million including incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.

The move to address the offensive line is the second in as many days by the Colts, who signed offensive lineman Matt Slauson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Slauson, 32, has been among the more durable players in the NFL, starting all 16 games six times in his first seven NFL seasons before a torn biceps limited him to seven games last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mewhort has started 45 games over the last four seasons since being selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The versatile Mewhort has played at right guard (five starts), left guard (36 starts) and right tackle (four starts).

The 26-year-old saw his 2017 campaign come to an end after sustaining a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the last 11 games of the season.

Mewhort, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, also missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a knee injury.