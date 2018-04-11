Indianapolis Colts sign former San Francisco 49ers CB Kenneth Acker

The Indianapolis Colts signed unrestricted free-agent cornerback Kenneth Acker, the team announced on Wednesday.

Acker visited the Colts last week and also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after spending the last two years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 26-year-old Acker recorded 19 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in 16 games last season.

Acker has collected 98 tackles, four interceptions and one fumble recovery in 40 career games since being selected by the San Francisco 49ers with a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.