Report: Rodgers irked by Packers' lack of communication

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has grown frustrated with the organization over a lack of communication following a pair of offseason personnel moves, according to a published report.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that Rodgers was not in favor of the team replacing quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt and releasing wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

"Both of those decisions were made without him," an unnamed source close to Rodgers told Robinson. "In both situations, he had no influence with (the front office) before anything went down."

Rodgers' frustrations were then linked to his lingering contract situation, per the report.

"I know he's thinking about that stuff when it comes to the next contract because he should have earned a voice by now," the source said. "In other places with (elite) quarterbacks, consideration is given to those guys.

"I think Aaron wants to be engaged in some decisions. But that's just not the way it works (in Green Bay). I think that's obviously frustrating and it's going to keep coming out."

A two-time NFL MVP and six-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers has two years left on the original five-year, $110 million extension he signed in 2013. His is scheduled to make $20.9 million in 2018 and $21.1 million in 2019.

The Packers made several changes after missing the playoffs for the first time in nine years. Team president Mark Murphy replaced general manager Ted Thompson with Brian Gutekunst, while coach Mike McCarthy fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers and offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett as well as several other assistants.

Van Pelt, who has since been hired by the Cincinnati Bengals, spent the last four seasons as Green Bay's quarterbacks coach.

The Packers, in turn, hired former New York Giants assistant Frank Cignetti Jr. as their new quarterbacks coach.

Rodgers told ESPN in February that Van Pelt's departure "was an interesting change, really without consulting me."

As for Nelson, he signed a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders this offseason.

After missing the 2015 season with a knee injury, Nelson had a big 2016 season for the Packers with 97 receptions, 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown catches.

Nelson's numbers declined significantly in 2017, when he had 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

Rodgers told Milwaukee's 102.9 The Hog earlier this month that "it's pretty clear that players play and coaches coach and personnel people make decisions (and) that's the way they want it."

The 34-year-old Rodgers sustained a broken right collarbone that derailed the majority of his season in 2017. He was able to return for one game following an eight-week absence before the team placed him on injured reserve after it was eliminated from playoff contention.

Rodgers passed for 1,675 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions over seven games this past season, his 13th in the NFL.

Rodgers ranks second all-time in franchise history in passing yards (38,502) and touchdowns thrown (313), trailing only the legendary Brett Favre in both categories (61,655 and 442, respectively).