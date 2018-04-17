Dez Bryant on playing with Giants: "That'd be crazy"

Wide receiver Dez Bryant made his intentions known that he'd like to play in the NFC East shortly after being released by the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Well, the New York Giants play in that division, and Bryant was asked about that club during an interview with Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"The Giants," Bryant said, "got a hell of a defense, they're going to pay OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.), so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling (Shepard), the tight end (Evan Engram), (quarterback Eli) Manning? Crazy. ... draft (Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick)? That'd be crazy!"

Bryant told the NFL Network on Friday that signing with another NFC East team is "something that I want." He repeated that sentiment to 247Sports, saying that he would "like to play the Cowboys twice."

The 29-year-old Bryant also said he enjoys New York City, but the Giants are near the bottom of the NFL in terms of cap space -- with only $5 million available. In addition, Beckham has been in the news throughout the offseason in large part due to the wideout seeking a new contract.

The NFL Network's Good Morning Football hosts discussed why the Giants would be an intriguing landing spot for Bryant.

"I don't like this (NFC East) idea because I feel like it's more of a passion decision -- not really based off logic," former wide receiver and current Nate Burleson said. "But if it is going to happen, I say go to the Giants."

"I know the vet wide receiver to the Giants is still under construction and that's Brandon Marshall. He didn't have the season he wanted. (But) I would love to see Dez, Odell, Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard -- the passionate group of wide receivers also with a young tight end play. I feel like this could be something special."

Burleson also said that Bryant knows that Beckham is at the top of the pecking order with the Giants.

"(Dez) understands if he signs with the Giants, you're not going to be the No. 1," he said. "But you could be a damn good No. 2 and not to mention if you're a receiver who fell off, go play with a guy who's going to get a ton of attention. If Dez Bryant is facing No. 2, No. 3 DBs, it means easy lunch for a guy like Dez."

Bryant took to Twitter to applaud Burleson's assessment.

"I feel like Nate hit it on the nail.... Everything is still up in the air."

Bryant, who was scheduled to make $12.5 million in 2018 and count $16.5 million against salary cap, met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday amid speculation that he would be asked to take a pay cut in the wake of declining production the past three seasons.

Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys in 2017. He has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a season.

Bryant was a touchdown machine in the first half of his career with the Cowboys, hauling in 41 scoring passes in a three-season span, capped by a career-high 16 in 2014. He was named a First-Team All-Pro selection that year.

During that spectacular run from 2012-14, Bryant also averaged 91 receptions and put up at least 1,233 receiving yards in each of those seasons.

For his career, Bryant appeared in 113 games (99 starts) and amassed 7,459 total yards while registering a franchise-record 73 receiving touchdowns.