Aaron Donald: Rams star DT trains while using knives

April 2 (UPI) -- NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald practices his pass rush during the offseason by evading a man wielding knives.

Donald's trainer, Dewayne Brown of Two Tenths Speed and Agility, posted a video of the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle on Twitter Sunday. The All-Pro defender did the workouts at the Pittsburgh Steelers' UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh.

The footage showed Donald practicing some pass rush moves, while trainer Al Carson held up knives in each hand. Donald had to swat around the knives, in order to block Carson's hands from getting inside leverage.

Carson is an instructor at Israeli Krav Maga Western Pennsylvania. He also trains police and SWAT officers, according to his LinkedIn account.

Donald, 26, had 41 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 14 games last season. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year was an All-Pro for the third time and made his fourth Pro Bowl in his fourth NFL season.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound force will be joined by five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh next season on the Rams' defensive line. Suh, 31, signed with the Rams in March after being cut by the Miami Dolphins.