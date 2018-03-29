Male cheerleaders coming to NFL, Los Angeles Rams

March 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will be the first NFL team with male cheerleaders on the sideline during their games.

The squad held tryouts over the last several weeks, auditioning hundreds of athletic applicants to grace the field during the 2018 NFL season. Applicants from throughout the country did final audition rehearsals and interviews from March 13 through March 22 before final auditions Sunday.

There were 76 finalists for the 40-member squad including Napoleon J. and Quinton P.

"I was at a Laker game the Wednesday prior and I was watching the team, the Laker Girls," Quinton Peron said Wednesday on Good Morning America. "And I was asking myself: 'Why can't I be down there?'"

"... I just thought, why not me? Why can't I do this?"

The Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens have male stuntmen, but no other NFL franchise has male cheerleaders.

"Still can't believe I'm one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader," Jinnies tweeted Tuesday. "Everyone's support and love has been insane! Thank you and Go Rams!"

The 2018 regular season begins in September.