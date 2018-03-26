Los Angeles Rams sign DT Ndamukong Suh to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams made another major offseason move on Monday when they announced they reached agreement with three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $14 million.

"We are excited have Ndamukong as a part of the Los Angeles Rams," said Rams general manager Les Snead in a statement. "He's been an outstanding player in this league and we are looking forward to him being a part of our defense."

Suh made his decision after visiting with the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans last week before visiting Los Angeles on Monday.

The New York Jets made a subsequent offer to Suh, but they pulled their one-year contract offer after a deadline for an agreement passed.

Schefter reported that Suh took less money to join the Rams than had been offered by other teams.

Suh, 31, joins a Rams defensive line that includes defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year. The Rams' secondary was strengthened by the addition of cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

Suh, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, was released by the Miami Dolphins last week with three years left on a six-year, $114 million contract signed in 2015.

He recorded 15.5 sacks and 181 combined tackles in his three seasons in Miami, and that includes 4.5 sacks and 38 tackles in 2017 when he started all 16 games.

In his eight NFL seasons, Suh has 51.5 sacks and 103 tackles for loss during the regular season despite getting double-teamed most of the time. He also had 3.5 sacks in three postseason games.