Gurley: Would be 'awesome' to add Beckham

Running back Todd Gurley is on board if the Los Angeles Rams are interested in acquiring star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

The Giants are on record as saying that they are not openly shopping Beckham, but that doesn't mean they won't listen to offers. And should any NFL team be inclined to pick up the phone, it will need to attach two first-round draft picks in any proposal that includes the three-time Pro Bowl selection, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday, citing a league source.

The Rams, who have been busy making trades this offseason, are reportedly interested in Beckham.

"Oh yeah, that's my guy," Gurley said, via the Los Angeles Times. "There's always enough snaps. There's always enough snaps. If we had him, man, it would be awesome. I'd be happy, (Jared) Goff will be happy, coach (Sean) McVay will be happy, (owner Stan) Kroenke, the whole team would be."

When asked if Beckham personally expressed interest in joining the Rams, Gurley was careful with his answer.

"Hmm, I don't want to say all that," Gurley said with a smile, per The Times. "That's my boy."

The Rams, who own the 23rd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, would need to sign Beckham to a massive contract extension.

That is one of the issues plaguing the Giants, who saw co-owner John Mara say on Sunday that no one on the team is "untouchable" and that he could not rule out the possibility of trading the star wideout.

Later Tuesday, Mara said, "He's not on the block. Is that going to stop clubs from possibly calling us? No. But he's not on the block. We're not shopping him around. ... I don't want him to be traded. I want him to be a Giant. I can't say it's a 100 percent guarantee it will happen. Can't say that about any player."

Beckham, who had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle sustained in October, has been pushing for a long-term contract during the offseason. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday, Beckham "will not set foot on a field without a new contract."

Without Beckham, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record in 2017, and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.