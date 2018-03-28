Jaguars acquire QB Kessler in trade with Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired quarterback Cody Kessler from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2019 conditional seventh-round draft pick, the teams announced Wednesday.

Kessler will serve as the backup to Blake Bortles after quarterback Chad Henne, who played for Jacksonville last season, signed a two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We are excited about the opportunity to add Cody as depth to our quarterback position," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said. "Despite being just 24 years old, Cody has already seen NFL game action and was very effective as a rookie in 2016, showing accuracy and efficiency in posting a quarterback rating of 90-plus.

"From our research and through getting to know Cody during the draft process, we know he is a smart, tough and competitive young man and we expect him to be a great addition to our quarterback and offensive meeting rooms."

Kessler started eight games during his rookie season in 2016. He completed 139 of 218 passes for 1,508 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 career games since being selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.