NFL Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly to undergo cancer surgery

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was expected to undergo reconstructive surgery on his upper jaw Wednesday in New York to treat a recurrence of oral cancer.

Kelly posted a personal message via video on Instagram to his fans, thanking them for their support. He also wrote the following on the social media site:

"Just arrived in NYC. Surgery [Wednesday] morning. Although this is overwhelming, we are comforted and strengthen by your love, support, and prayers. God is good...whether we walk through the valley or celebrate on the mountain top. He never changes! He is always faithful! Thank you for praying! We love and appreciate you!"

Kelly announced earlier this month that his oral cancer returned after being declared cancer free in 2016.

The 58-year-old Kelly initially announced in June 2013 that he had squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone. He had surgery to remove tumors but was found again to have cancer in March 2014.

Kelly underwent weeks of chemotherapy and radiation and was deemed to be cancer free in September 2014.

Kelly led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances. He retired after the 1996 season and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002.