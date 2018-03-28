Philadelphia Eagles' Doug Pederson 'very encouraged' by Carson Wentz's progress

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is pleased with the progress made by quarterback Carson Wentz in his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"Very encouraged with where he's at, the direction he's headed," Pederson said, per Philly.com. "It's day-by-day. I'm not rushing him, by no means. He's working extremely hard, obviously, trying to get himself ready to go. But really, no timetable.

"I don't want to rush him back; make sure he's 100 percent. But knowing Carson, he's going to try to maybe get out there sooner than later. But be smart with it, make good decisions. But right now, really encouraged in the direction he's heading."

While Pederson insists there isn't a concrete timetable set for Wentz, he did say that the quarterback likely will not participate in any on-field portion of the offseason workouts, including individual drills.

Last week, Wentz posted a 12-second video clip on his Instagram page of himself throwing inside the team's practice facility. The video is a montage of him dropping back to pass four times while he wears a brace on his left knee.

Wentz injured his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams and underwent surgery on Dec. 13.

The 25-year-old Wentz was hurt as he took a big hit on a third-quarter touchdown run that was called back because of a penalty. He came up limping after absorbing multiple hits on the run but stayed in the game and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery four plays later to give the Eagles the lead.

Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns this past season to move past Sonny Jurgensen for the most in a single season in franchise history, a record that stood since 1961. Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards with just seven interceptions in 13 games in 2017.

Wentz has 49 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions since being selected with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.