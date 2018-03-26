Browns' Jarvis Landry trying to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland

March 26 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry wants Odell Beckham Jr. to join his new team.

Landry -- who joined the AFC North squad this offseason via trade from the Miami Dolphins -- was recruiting his former LSU teammate Monday afternoon on Twitter.

"Come to the @Browns reunite me with my brother @OBJ_3 #13 #80," Landry tweeted.

"We want Beckham," Landry added in another tweet.

The first tweet came on a retweet of a report that Beckham is planning not to play for the New York Giants until he agrees to a contract extension.

Beckham, 25, is entering his fifth NFL season. The three-time Pro Bowler began his career with three consecutive seasons of at least 91 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 scores.

He played in just four games last season, catching 25 passes for 302 yards and three scores. Beckham had ankle surgery this offseason after breaking his fibula in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sources told NFL Network in February that Beckham wants to be paid at least $20 million, annually.

Giants president and CEO John Mara has said he wants Beckham to remain with the team long-term. But Mara was noncommittal when asked if a long-term contract was coming for the star wide receiver.

"I think at some point, but who knows," Mara said Sunday at the NFL owners meeting.

Mara also said that the Giants are not trying to trade Beckham.

"I can't answer that one way or the other," Mara said. "We're certainly not shopping him if that's what you're asking. But again, when you're coming off of a season where you're 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn't say that anyone is untouchable."

"You always listen to those things, but that's not a scenario that I would like to see happen."

The Browns hired wide receivers coach Adam Henry in January. Henry also coached the position for Beckham and Landry while they attended LSU.

This isn't the first time Beckham and Landry have discussed wanting to join forces. Beckham sent several tweets in October, mentioning he wanted to play with his "brother" on a "super team."

"Last thing...@NFL @God_Son80 make it happen," Beckham tweeted. "I don't care how. SuperTeamNBA SuperTeamNFL."

Beckham is due $8.4 million this season after the Giants picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Landry is due nearly $16 million this season while playing under the franchise tag.