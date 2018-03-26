New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. may be headed to standoff

The New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be headed to a standoff.

Beckham, in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, "will not set foot on a field without a new contract," according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday morning.

This comes a day after co-owner John Mara, speaking at the NFL owners meetings, said he could not rule out the possibility of trading Beckham, adding "I wouldn't say anyone is untouchable" and that "I'm tired of answering questions about Odell's behavior."

Earlier this month, Beckham was seen in a seven-second video clip on social media holding what appears to be a marijuana blunt while in bed with a woman next to him who has a white substance in front of her aligned in rows.

Beckham, who had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle in October, has been pushing for a long-term contract during the offseason. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.

A few months ago, Mara said he wanted Beckham to be a Giant for the rest of his career. However, he did not seem as committed in his most recent comments.

"I'm not going to talk about his contract," Mara said. "Contracts get done when they're supposed to get done. We'll just have to see what happens."

Without Beckham, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record in 2017 and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

In four seasons with the Giants, Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns.