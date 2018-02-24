New York Giants' Beckham wants zero preseason snaps

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. already is looking ahead to the preseason, and effectively sitting out those games.

Beckham virtually nodded in agreement in his response to a fan on Twitter that begged him to avoid playing in the preseason in a bid to preserve his health.

While Beckham tweeted on Saturday that he'd like "0" preseason snaps, it perhaps stands to reason considering he was hit low by Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun on an 18-yard reception during an exhibition game last year. Beckham clearly wasn't happy about the hit. He tossed his helmet aside before leaving the field and glared at Boddy-Calhoun.

Sidelined by the ankle injury, Beckham sat out the rest of the preseason in addition to the season opener before sustaining a fractured left ankle in a Week 5 setback to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Beckham is set to make $8.4 million for the upcoming season when he plays on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. However, he is on record as saying that he wants to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The 25-year-old Beckham had 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns last year after missing 12 games due to injury. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, reeling in at least 90 catches, 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in campaign.