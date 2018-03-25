New York Giants owner John Mara weary of discussing antics of Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara responded publicly for the first time about wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s recent off-field behavior.

Mara, in Orlando, Fla., for the upcoming NFL annual meetings, told Newsday on Sunday that he is growing weary of discussing the star wide receiver's antics.

"I'm tired of answering questions about Odell's behavior," Mara told Newsday on Sunday. "He knows what is expected of him and now it's up to him."

Earlier this month, Beckham was seen in a seven-second video clip on social media holding what appears to be a marijuana blunt while in bed with a woman next to him who has a white substance in front of her aligned in rows.

Mara was asked if it is fair to say that those expectations were not met in that video.

"It wasn't helpful," Mara said.

Mara said he has not spoken to Beckham, but new head coach Pat Shurmur has met with the wide receiver.

General manager Dave Gettleman said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February that Beckham would be given "a clean slate" related to his past behavior. That includes him mimicking a dog urinating during a touchdown celebration early in the 2017 season and being suspended for launching at cornerback Josh Norman in 2015.

Also, a report emerged Friday that Beckham is being sued for $15 million for assault. Mara said he is not that concerned about it. Beckham's attorneys said the lawsuit is frivolous and just an extortion attempt.

Beckham, who had his 2017 season cut short by a broken ankle in October, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Beckham has been pushing for a long-term contract during the offseason. He is set to be paid $8.5 million this season. It is uncertain whether the video will have an impact on those negotiations.

A few months ago, Mara said he wanted Beckham to be a Giant for the rest of his career. However, he did not seem as committed in his most recent comments.

"I'm not going to talk about his contract," Mara said. "Contracts get done when they're supposed to get done. We'll just have to see what happens."

Without Beckham, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record in 2017 and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

In four seasons with the Giants, Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns.