Odell Beckham shows dance moves at Sterling Shepard's wedding

March 21 (UPI) -- New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr. got the party started with some killer dance moves at Sterling Shepard's wedding reception.

Shepard, 25, married supermodel Chanel Iman on March 3 in Beverly Hills, Calif. They had the reception at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Beckham -- who had surgery on a fractured ankle in October -- looked very spry as he hopped around to the music, leading Shepard and his fellow groomsmen out to the party.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, former Carolina Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez and Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis also attended the ceremony and were in Shepard's wedding party. Model Jourdan Dunn was a bridesmaid.

Crissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Joan Smalls attended the gathering, according to US Weekly.

The Shepards announced their engagement in December on Instagram. Sterling popped the question while surrounded by candles and a backdrop of the New York City skyline.

"A night full of tears of happiness," Chanel wrote on an Instagram caption after accepting the proposal. "I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs."

"The catch of my dreams," Shepard wrote for his Instagram caption on the same photo. "[I] can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"

Shepard had a career-best 731 yards and two touchdowns on 59 receptions in 11 games last season for the Giants. The second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft started 10 games in his second season. Shepard started all 16 games during his rookie campaign, posting 683 yards and eight scores on 65 catches. The Oklahoma product is signed through 2019.