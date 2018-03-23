Hurns agrees to two-year deal with Cowboys

Free-agent wide receiver Allen Hurns agreed to a two-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Friday.

The Cowboys did not disclose financial terms for Hurns, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the two-year deal is worth up to $12 million.

Hurns, who joins fellow wideouts Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Deonte Thompson in Dallas, elected to alter his travel plans earlier this week after Mother Nature intervened.

The 26-year-old initially planned to meet with the New York Jets after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday in a move that saved the team $7 million against the salary cap.

Mother Nature had other plans, however, as a Nor'easter was scheduled to hit New York on Wednesday. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the expected snowy weather conditions in the area prompted Hurns to visit the Cowboys instead.

Hurns enjoyed a career season in 2015 with the Jaguars, reeling in 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Hurns has been limited to 74 catches while playing 21 games over the last two seasons, however.

Hurns, who joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014, has 189 receptions for 2,669 yards and 21 touchdowns over his four NFL seasons.