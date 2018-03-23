Dolphins re-sign T Young

Offensive tackle Sam Young has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Miami Dolphins, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Young started six games for the Dolphins in 2017 as Ja'Wuan James' replacement.

Young, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Young, an eight-year veteran, has started 20 of the 76 games he has played in his NFL career. He previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys.

He becomes the third offensive lineman added to the Dolphins' roster this offseason. They traded for center Daniel Kilgore on the same day they released center Mike Pouncey, and the Dolphins also signed veteran guard Josh Sitton.