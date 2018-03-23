Vikings OL Berger announces retirement

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Joe Berger announced his retirement on Friday.

Berger, who has played both right guard and center, spent seven seasons with the Vikings after stops with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

"After a lot of careful thought and prayer I have decided to retire from football," the 35-year-old Berger wrote in a statement, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. "I have been fortunate to enjoy 13 seasons and have had the opportunity to play with so many good players and coaches. I was on some great teams before the Vikings, but it wasn't until I got to Minnesota that I really felt at home.

"For seven years I was able to play for a great organization and in front of the best fans. US Bank stadium is an incredible place to play football. My family and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity I was given."

Berger was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Michigan Tech. He joined the Vikings in 2011 and became a full-time starter three years later, playing all but two games over the last three seasons.