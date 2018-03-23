Home / Sports News / NFL

Vikings OL Berger announces retirement

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 23, 2018 at 10:48 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Joe Berger announced his retirement on Friday.

Berger, who has played both right guard and center, spent seven seasons with the Vikings after stops with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

"After a lot of careful thought and prayer I have decided to retire from football," the 35-year-old Berger wrote in a statement, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. "I have been fortunate to enjoy 13 seasons and have had the opportunity to play with so many good players and coaches. I was on some great teams before the Vikings, but it wasn't until I got to Minnesota that I really felt at home.

"For seven years I was able to play for a great organization and in front of the best fans. US Bank stadium is an incredible place to play football. My family and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity I was given."

Berger was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Michigan Tech. He joined the Vikings in 2011 and became a full-time starter three years later, playing all but two games over the last three seasons.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Serena Williams posts motivational message after loss Serena Williams posts motivational message after loss
Nuggets' Beasley has crazy attempt but fails to save turnover Nuggets' Beasley has crazy attempt but fails to save turnover
Jason Pierre-Paul: Giants trade veteran DE to Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul: Giants trade veteran DE to Buccaneers
Odell Beckham shows dance moves at Sterling Shepard's wedding Odell Beckham shows dance moves at Sterling Shepard's wedding
CB Tramon Williams headed back to Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams headed back to Green Bay Packers
Photos