Browns sign CB Gaines

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 23, 2018 at 4:32 PM
The Cleveland Browns signed unrestricted free-agent cornerback E.J. Gaines to a contract, the team announced Friday.

Gaines will be reunited with Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who coached him from 2014-2016 during his time with the then-St. Louis Rams.

The 26-year-old Gaines joins a secondary that includes offseason acquisition Damarious Randall, T.J. Carrie, Jabrill Peppers and Jamar Taylor.

Gaines recorded 59 tackles, three forced fumbles and one interception in 11 games last season with the Buffalo Bills, who acquired him as part of the deal for wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Gaines has collected 185 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions in 37 career games since being selected by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

