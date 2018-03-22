Kansas City Chiefs sign former Dolphins RB Damien Williams

Running back Damien Williams has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agent announced Thursday.

Agent Ian Greengross offered his congratulations to Williams on Twitter, but did not provide terms of the deal. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later reported that it was a one-year contract for $1.5 million.

Williams has rushed for 477 yards in four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, including a career-high 181 on 46 carries last year. He also had 20 of his 85 career receptions in 2017.

The 25-year-old Williams joins a crowded backfield with Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, Akeem Hunt and George Atkinson. Kareem Hunt, 22, led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards last season as a rookie.

Williams likely will provide insurance should Ware be unable to return from a knee injury that sidelined him for all of last season.