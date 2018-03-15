Report: Chiefs sign P Colquitt to three-year deal

Home / Sports News / College Basketball

March 15, 2018
The Kansas City Chiefs signed punter Dustin Colquitt to a three-year contract, his agent announced over social media.

Per CAA Football, the contract is worth $7.5 million and could increase to $9 million with incentives. The deal will run through at least the 2020 season for Colquitt, who was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Colquitt posted a net average of a career-best 41.1 yards per punt last season.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old hasn't missed a game since 2008 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in both 2012 and 2016.

Colquitt has punted in 206 career games for the Chiefs, averaging 44.9 yards per kick.

