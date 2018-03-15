Home / Sports News / NFL

Kansas City Chiefs re-sign FB Anthony Sherman

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 15, 2018 at 7:23 PM
The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed fullback Anthony Sherman, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the Kansas City Star reported it was for one year and $2 million plus incentives.

Sherman has spent five of his seven NFL seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in all 16 regular-season games in each of those five seasons since joining the club prior to the 2013 season. He played his first two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 5-foot-10, 242-pound Sherman rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries last season. He also had six receptions for 47 yards.

"We are happy we were able to keep Anthony in a Chiefs uniform," Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "He's blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers in his career and has been a key component for us on special teams. His versatility will continue to benefit us."

