Kansas City Chiefs sign NT Xavier Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs signed nose tackle Xavier Williams, the Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.

Williams, 26, is headed to Kansas City after the Arizona Cardinals declined to match the Chiefs' contract offer, according to the newspaper, which cited a source.

A restricted free agent, Williams received a one-year tender for $1.9 million from the Cardinals, allowing the team to match any potential offer.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pounder spent the past three seasons with Arizona after he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2015.

Williams appeared in a career-high 11 games, making one start, in 2017. He registered 20 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He played scholastically at Grandview High School in suburban Kansas City.