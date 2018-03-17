Chargers sign K Caleb Sturgis to two-year deal

The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their ailing kicking game by signing Caleb Sturgis to a two-year contract, the team announced.

General manager Tom Telesco accepted the blame for the team's struggles at the position during the end-of-season news conference. The Chargers used five kickers in 2017 and connected on an NFL-worst 67 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Los Angeles already has signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo to a reserve/future free-agent contract. Nick Rose is also under contract after the Chargers claimed him off waivers when the Washington Redskins released him in Week 16.

The Chargers signed Sturgis one day after hosting former Oaklad Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski for a visit.

Sturgis is returning after sustaining a hip flexor injury in the 2017 season opener for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was placed on injured reserve and didn't regain the starting job from rookie Jake Elliott, who was signed off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

The 28-year-old Sturgis converted 53 of 63 field-goal attempts and 65 of 68 extra-point tries during his initial two seasons with the Eagles.

Sturgis has converted 111 of 137 field-goal attempts and 140 of 144 extra-point tries since being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.