Danny Woodhead announces retirement

Versatile running back Danny Woodhead, who scored 32 career touchdowns after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, announced his retirement over social media late Friday night.

"It's been a wild ride and feel so blessed," the 5-foot-8 Woodhead wrote in an Instagram post. "... But now it's time to say goodbye to the game I love."

Woodhead rushed for 15 touchdowns and reeled in 17 scoring receptions to go along with 4,936 total yards (2,238 rushing, 2,698 receiving) during his nine NFL seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, the then-San Diego Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

The 33-year-old was released on Tuesday, one season removed from signing a three-year, $8.8 million deal. The Ravens created $1.8 million in salary cap room by parting ways with Woodhead, according to Spotrac.

Woodhead rushed 14 times for 56 yards and had 33 catches for 200 yards receiving in eight games last season.

The Division II Chadron State product sustained a hamstring injury on the first drive in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals last year. On that possession, Woodhead had three catches for 33 yards and one carry for four yards before leaving with the injury.