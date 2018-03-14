Chargers re-sign S Adrian Phillips for 1 year

The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed safety Adrian Phillips and agreed to a three-year deal with free agent tight end Virgil Green, the team announced on Wednesday.

Phillips, who is entering his fifth season, agreed to a one-year contract. Last season, he recorded career-highs of 63 tackles, five passes defensed and two interceptions in 15 games. He also was used as an extra linebacker in base packages at time under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

The Chargers signed Phillips as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He spent most of his first two seasons with the club on the practice squad before a breakout campaign in 2016.

In 2016, Phillips appeared in 14 games and recorded 40 tackles. In 41 career games, Phillips has 120 tackles and four interceptions.

Green played seven seasons with the Denver Broncos, after being their seventh-round draft choice out of Nevada 2011. He caught 71 passes for 807 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Denver. Last season, he started all 16 games and caught 14 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.