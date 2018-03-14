Chargers sign Schofield, hosting Janikowski

The Los Angeles Chargers made one move to keep their offensive line intact while looking at improving their disastrous kicking game.

The Chargers agreed to a two-year contract with offensive tackle Michael Schofield, the team announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Schofield, who appeared in 15 games for Los Angeles in 2017 after he was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos prior to the start of the season.

The Chargers also are expected to have veteran kicker Sebastian Janikowski in for a visit Wednesday, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Schofield made five starts for the Chargers last season after spending his first three seasons with Denver.

A third-round draft pick out of the Broncos in 2013, Schofield started 29 games over the 2015-16 seasons with Denver, including the team's victory over Carolina in Super Bowl 50.

Janikowski, who turned 40 earlier this month, was told by the Oakland Raiders that he will not be brought back by the club.

A first-round pick in 2000, Janikowski is Oakland's all-time leading scorer with 1,799 points, which ranks 10th in NFL history. He finished the season on injured reserve in 2017 due to a back injury.

Addressing the kicking game has been a point of emphasis for the Chargers, who used five kickers in 2017 and connected on an NFL-worst 67 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Los Angeles already has signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo to a reserve/future free-agent contract.