Free-Agent Setup: Three starters among Packers' 10 UFAs

The Packers have 10 unrestricted free agents. Of those, just three are preferred starters. And only one of those would be considered an above-average starter.

Safety Morgan Burnett is the best of Green Bay's UFAs. Burnett, 29, is one of the Packers' defensive leaders and has been a staple in the back end since 2010. But Burnett has been part of just 17 turnover plays during his first eight seasons, and the Packers drafted his long-term replacement last season with second round safety Josh Jones.

Cornerback Davon House was brought in on a one-year, "prove-it" deal. But House battled injuries and inconsistency in 2017 and likely won't return. Right guard Jahri Evans, 34, played every snap the first 14 games. But Evans doesn't move like he once did and the Packers will try and upgrade the position. Green Bay's other free agents include wideout Jeff Janis, outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks, defensive tackle Quinton Dial, tight end Richard Rodgers, long snapper Brett Goode, cornerback Demetri Goodson and offensive tackle Ulrick John.

The most intriguing player in that bunch is Janis, one of the Packers' top special teams players. Green Bay will let the rest of the group test free agency and see what price the market dictates before deciding whether to get involved.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (D-plus): Starter - *Aaron Rodgers. Backups - Brett Hundley, Joe Callahan.

RUNNING BACKS (C): Starter - Jamaal Williams. Backups - Aaron Jones, *Ty Montgomery, Devante Mays, FB Aaron Ripkowski, FB Joe Kerridge.

TIGHT ENDS (F): Starter - Richard Rodgers (UFA). Backups - Lance Kendricks, Emanuel Byrd.

WIDE RECEIVERS (D): Starters - Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb. Backups - Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis, Michael Clark, Jeff Janis (UFA), DeAngelo Yancey.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters - LT David Bakhtiari, LG Lane Taylor, C Corey Linsley, RG Jahri Evans (UFA), RT *Bryan Bulaga. Backups - T *Kyle Murphy, T/G *Jason Spriggs, G Justin McCray, G Lucas Patrick, G/T Adam Pankey, T Ulrick John, C Dillon Day.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters - DE Mike Daniels, NT Kenny Clark, DE Dean Lowry. Backups - DE Quinton Dial (UFA), NT Montravius Adams.

LINEBACKERS (D-plus): Starters - OLB Clay Matthews, ILB *Nick Perry, ILB Blake Martinez, OLB Jake Ryan. Backups - OLB Ahmad Brooks (UFA), ILB Joe Thomas, OLB Kyler Fackrell, OLB Vince Biegel, OLB Chris Odom, OLB Reggie Gilbert, *David Talley.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (D-minus): Starters - CB Davon House, S Morgan Burnett (UFA), S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, CB Damarious Randall. Backups - CB *Kevin King, CB *Quinten Rollins, CB Josh Hawkins, SS Josh Jones, SS Marwin Evans, S Jermaine Whitehead, CB Lenzy Pipkins, S *Kentrell Brice, CB *Demetri Goodson, CB *Herb Waters, CB Donatello Brown.

SPECIAL TEAMS (C-minus): K Mason Crosby, P Justin Vogel, P *Jacob Schum, KOR/PR Trevor Davis, LS Brett Goode (UFA), LS *Taybor Pepper.