Ex-NFL lineman Jonathan Martin detained by police after social media post

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was taken into custody by authorities on Friday after Martin's disturbing post on social media.

Martin was in southern California when he was detained pending further investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes Division.

"We have confirmed that he's been located -- the suspect, in this case," said Sgt. Frank Albarran of the LAPD's North Hollywood Division, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. "He's not a threat anymore."

ABC News reported that authorities have taken Martin into custody, and TMZ Sports reported that police said, "The individual we believe to be responsible for the social media post has been detained and the investigation is ongoing."

Martin has said in the past he was subjected to bullying in high school and by teammates in the NFL, and he posted an image of a shotgun and shotgun shells on his personal Instagram account on Thursday, the New York Post reported, adding that the account was verified.

The message included in the post read: "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge."

Hashtags of "#MiamiDolphins" and "#HarvardWestlake" were included on the image of the shotgun.

Harvard-Westlake High School in Southern California is the school Martin attended, and the school announced Friday that it was closing for the day.

"Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name," the school said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able."

Martin's post tagged Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito, two Dolphins teammates that Martin accused of bullying him. Martin also tagged two people who attended Harvard-Westlake when he did.

Martin revealed on social media in 2015 that he had attempted suicide several times.

Martin, a second-round draft pick in 2012 out of Stanford, played two years in Miami. He alleged that Incognito, Pouncey and other Dolphins offensive linemen harassed him with racial insults in 2013.

Incognito was suspended for the rest of the season, and Martin left the team. Martin was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason.

Martin spent one season with the 49ers and retired at the start of training camp while with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.