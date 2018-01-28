Philadelphia Eagles RB Jay Ajayi attempting to be fifth Brit to win Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is trying to secure his place in history when his team plays the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII next Sunday.

Ajayi will attempt to become the fifth British-born player to claim a Super Bowl victory. He was born in Hackney, a suburb of London.

Other British natives to win a Super Bowl include Osi Umenyiora and Lawrence Tynes of the New York Giants, Marvin Allen of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Scott McCready of the Patriots.

"Talking to my friends in Europe and my family in London I tell them it's like playing in the Champions League final or the World Cup final," Ayayi told reporters. "It's the pinnacle of the sport. For me, this is a dream come true. It's just about finding a way to win. It's about leaving my mark and legacy and being a Super Bowl champion."

The Eagles are considered underdogs against the five-time Super Bowl champion Patriots. The Eagles are operating with backup quarterback Nick Foles, who has led the team to the Super Bowl in place of injured starter Carson Wentz.

"In my opinion, I've always been an underdog throughout my career," said Ajayi, a former fifth-round draft pick who was traded by the Miami Dolphins to Philadelphia in the middle of the season. "I've always been doubted and had a chip on my shoulder so that role is nothing new to me.

"It's that much sweeter when people don't believe in you and people count you out. Regardless of whether we are favored or whether we are granted that underdog role, we have this chance to play in the Super Bowl."