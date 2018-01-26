Home / Sports News / NFL

Tim Jernigan only Philadelphia Eagles player to miss practice

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 26, 2018 at 7:18 PM
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan was the team's only player absent from Friday's practice, due to an illness.

Jernigan, in his first season with Philadelphia and fourth overall, started the first 15 games before sitting out the regular-season finale.

The 6-foot-2, 299-pounder had 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season after collected 13 sacks in his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He had one tackle in the Eagles' two postseason victories over Atlanta and Minnesota.

Starting running back Jay Ajayi was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day due to an ankle injury. He has been on the injury report frequently this season, mostly because of a knee injury.

Ajayi rushed for 54 yards in the victory over the Falcons in Philadelphia's first playoff game this season, and he ran for 73 yards in the win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

Backup running back Kenjon Barner, who missed practice Thursday because of illness, returned and was a full participant Friday.

