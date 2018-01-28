New England Patriots QB Tom Brady's stitches are out

Not that there was much doubt at this point, but New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady should be just fine for Super Bowl LII.

Brady, who played with 12 stitches in his throwing hand in the AFC Championship Game, had those stitches removed this week, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He played with tape covering the wound during the 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

The 40-year-old had worn gloves at each practice since the AFC title game, but he took the glove off his throwing hand on Saturday and replaced it with tape. He was removed from the team's injury report on Friday.

The Patriots will depart for Minneapolis on Monday in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.