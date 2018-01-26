Carson Wentz not surprised Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl

Carson Wentz is not surprised the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl -- even if a season-ending injury has relegated the second-year quarterback to the role of spectator.

Speaking to reporters on Friday for the first time since he tore the ACL in his left knee last month, Wentz said the Eagles' worst-to-first finish in the NFC East was hardly a surprise to him.

"I've said since I've got here, 'We've got something special here.' Without a doubt. It starts with ownership on down," Wentz said, per Philly.com.

"Coach (Doug) Pederson, ever since he's got here, establishing that culture. ... I think we're wired for success for a long time."

Wentz is expected to be instrumental in the long-term success for Philadelphia, which drafted the former North Dakota State product with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After an uneven rookie campaign, Wentz was in the midst of a sensational second season and looming as a candidate for NFL Most Valuable Player honors before injuring his knee in a Week 14 win at the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz revealed on Friday that he also sustained a torn LCL, but predicted that he will be ready for the start of next season.

"I truly believe, my goal is to be ready for Week 1. I'm going to push and do everything I can to be ready. I'm very confident in that," Wentz said. "I 100 percent believe I'll be back better than ever, stronger than ever, and with no looking back."

The Eagles were 11-2 before the injury to Wentz, who passed for 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions while owning a passer rating of 101.9 -- up from 79.3 from his rookie season.

Although he was injured on a touchdown run, Wentz said he will not change his playing style because of the injury.

"I am who I am. Injuries happen. Injuries are not going to change me," said Wentz. "Guys want to talk, 'Are you learning to protect yourself?' ... That'll continue to grow and develop. But as far as being aggressive and the player I am, that won't change."

Backup Nick Foles had some struggles at the end of the regular season, but has been outstanding in the playoffs with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Wentz is a staunch supporter of Foles, but concedes it's been a rough adjustment watching from the sideline.

"It's tough; it hits me a little bit," Wentz said. "Then, I'm in it. Because I love these guys and I'm a part of these guys as much as anyone else. I get involved in the game and it all goes away."