Raiders QB Derek Carr, Cowboys TE Jason Witten named Pro Bowl replacements

Tom Brady and Zach Ertz are unable to participate in the Pro Bowl because they will be preparing for the Super Bowl.

Instead, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will go in their place as the NFL announced replacements for Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Since the game is taking place in the week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, players who advance get replaced.

Carr became the third Raider quarterback to make three Pro Bowls, joining Hall of Famer Ken Stabler and Rich Gannon. He also became the fifth player from Oakland to be named to the Pro Bowl team.

Carr threw 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Raiders finished 6-10 after reaching the playoffs in the 2016 season. He finished with 3,496 passing yards, a 62.7 completion percentage and a passer rating of 86.4.

Witten will be making the 11th appearance in the game during his 15-year career, tying Hall of Famer Bob Lilly for the most in Cowboys history. He caught 63 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

Overall, a combined 10 Patriots and Eagles were selected to the team as a starter or reserve.

New England fullback James Develin was named a starter but will be replaced by Pittsburgh's Roosevelt Nix.

Injured Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was named as a starter but will be replaced by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Other replacements for Super Bowl participants, include New Orleans guard Larry Warford for Philadelphia's Brandon Brooks, Atlanta safety Keanu Neal for Philadelphia's Malcolm Jenkins and Minnesota defensive tackle Linval Joseph for Fletcher Cox.

The league did not announce replacements for New England tight end Rob Gronkowski and special teamer Matthew Slater. It also did not announce a replacement for Philadelphia offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Other notable replacements for players not participating in the Super Bowl include Green Bay's Davante Adams for Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward for Oakland's Khalil Mack and Carolina's Thomas Davis for Minnesota's Anthony Barr.