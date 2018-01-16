Browns' Schobert replaces Shazier for Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert will be his team's lone representative in the upcoming Pro Bowl.

Schobert, who was initially tabbed as a first alternate, was added to the AFC roster on Tuesday in place of Ryan Shazier. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker sustained a season-ending spinal injury in December.

The 24-year-old Schobert tied Buffalo Bills linebacker Preston Brown and Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez for the NFL lead in tackles with 144. Schobert also had three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 16 games this season.

"I think I definitely made strides during the season; it was my first time playing middle linebacker since youth football," Schobert said. "So it's definitely different keys, different reads and stuff like that, and I think I got more comfortable as the season went along. There's a lot of stuff to learn from and go from, there's still a lot of room to improve."

Schobert's inclusion to the Pro Bowl makes him the first Browns linebacker selected for the game since Jamir Miller in 2002.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 28.