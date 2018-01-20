LSU RB Guice signs with agent from Kendrick Lamar's record label

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former Louisiana State University running back Derrius Guice is the first athlete to be signed by Top Dawg Entertainment's new sports division.

The record label also represents, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and other high-profile entertainers.

Guice, 20, ran for 1,251 yards and 11 scores on 237 carries this season. He finished his career with 3,074 yards and 29 scores in 35 games for the Tigers.

"They were the first guys who came to me, just like LSU was the first school to offer me a scholarship," Guice told ESPN. "I didn't forget that."

Anthony Tiffith founded TDE in 2004. Veteran agent Fadde Mikhail leads the sports division.

Guice took the lead back role for the Tigers after the departure of Leonard Fournette. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie signed with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports. Penn State star Saquon Barkley also signed with Roc Nation Sports. Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley is also with Jay Z's agency.

"Me and @kendricklamar album coming soon," Guice tweeted Friday.

Guice is not expected to be a first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which occurs from Thursday, April 26 to Saturday, April 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The former Tigers running back is listed at 5-foot-11, 218 pounds. He majored in sports administration.